Derry animal charity looking for a new home for a dog who has been through a terrible time recently

A Derry animal charity is looking for a new home for a special dog that had quite an adventure before he was rescued.

This 'sweet and gentle' dog was stray for quite some time and covered over 100 miles on his travels, carrying on even after he was hit by a car.

Thankfully, he was brought to Friends of Rescue who gave him a full MOT before nursing him back to health in foster care.

Now 'Miles' is looking for a home to call his own, with a very secure garden.

"We were tracking Miles for over a week and there were sightings of him all over the place," said Friends of Rescue founder, Suzanna Flemming.

"He was on the run and losing weight quite rapidly.

"He was hit by a car and still kept running.

"Thankfully he had no broken bones and was just a little stiff and sore, but he had a lot of scarring on his body new and old.

"After a well deserved bubble bath he was wormed and flead and we got him into foster care and got him fattened up a little bit and neutered, chipped and vaccinated."

Miles is a special dog and will need a special home.

"He is doing his very best in foster but he is still a very nervous man and he will need time, reassurance and most of all patience," said Ms Flemming.

"Miles would benefit from another dog or dogs in the household but no young children, and this is purely down to his nervousness.

"And he'll obviously need an extra secure garden so that he doesn’t ‘try a Miles’ again

"He will make an amazing family member. He is sweet, gentle and forgiving."

Friends of Rescue had to close its doors due to lockdown but since lockdown has eased it has 8 dogs and 4 cats in its care.

"We have been very busy since the travel restrictions eased, whether this is down to people going back to work, we don't know," said Ms Flemming.

The charity started as a rehoming blog around two and half years ago but 'one dog turned into five' and it became a rehoming charity.

Friends of Rescue now has six or seven foster families who look after rescued animals while they are treated at the vets and assessed for what type of family would suit them.

If you would like to offer Miles a loving home or find out more about the charity you can visit the Friends of Rescue Facebook page.