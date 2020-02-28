CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

1: Derry families caught up in holiday drama after flights out of Lanzarote are cancelled because of a sandstorm - http://bit.ly/39aZWFY

2: Pupils and teachers at a County Derry school have been sent home and told to 'self-isolate' for 14 days after they recently returned from a coronavirus-struck region in Italy - http://bit.ly/32BNSuZ

3: Number of schools in County Derry forced to close because of overnight snow - http://bit.ly/383U9kg

4: Charity shop trying to find item of sentimental value which was donated to them by mistake and then sold - http://bit.ly/2I1sZjo

5: Inflatable water park planned to open this summer - http://bit.ly/2PwXIsK

6: Number of people injured after tripping over dangerous paving along the walkway at Derry's popular quayside - http://bit.ly/2weFsxH

7: Lifetime award for 'Mr Fix It' of Derry's pub trade - http://bit.ly/39bEnFc

8: WATCH: Anonymous donor gives £33,000 to a Derry charity and helps a dream come true - http://bit.ly/2wcNhUs

9: Cops help broken down driver make it to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry in time to see the birth of his new son - http://bit.ly/2Tc5I4R

10: Five local venues named in NI's top 100 - http://bit.ly/39lAPjK