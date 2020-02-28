Contact

CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

Derry news round-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

1: Derry families caught up in holiday drama after flights out of Lanzarote are cancelled because of a sandstorm - http://bit.ly/39aZWFY

2: Pupils and teachers at a County Derry school have been sent home and told to 'self-isolate' for 14 days after they recently returned from a coronavirus-struck region in Italy - http://bit.ly/32BNSuZ

3: Number of schools in County Derry forced to close because of overnight snow - http://bit.ly/383U9kg

4: Charity shop trying to find item of sentimental value which was donated to them by mistake and then sold - http://bit.ly/2I1sZjo

5: Inflatable water park planned to open this summer - http://bit.ly/2PwXIsK

6: Number of people injured after tripping over dangerous paving along the walkway at Derry's popular quayside - http://bit.ly/2weFsxH

7: Lifetime award for 'Mr Fix It' of Derry's pub trade - http://bit.ly/39bEnFc

8: WATCH: Anonymous donor gives £33,000 to a Derry charity and helps a dream come true - http://bit.ly/2wcNhUs

9: Cops help broken down driver make it to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry in time to see the birth of his new son - http://bit.ly/2Tc5I4R

10: Five local venues named in NI's top 100 - http://bit.ly/39lAPjK

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


