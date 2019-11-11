Weigh to go, Majella!

Ahead of World Diabetes Day taking place today, Majella Cassidy is celebrating afterlosing two stone and reducing her diabetes symptoms and no longer needing herdiabetes medication.

Majella’s inspira- tional story supports research revealing that losing weight with Slimming World is successful in supporting patients who have Type 2 diabetes to lose weight and manage their glucose control.

Majella, who attends the Iona and Creggan Slimming World group, joined in 31 May 2017.

She said: “My medication for Type 2 diabetes was being increased atevery three monthly review. I had just retired after working for 44 years and knew Ineeded to change if I wanted to enjoy my retirement.

“Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feelingtired and out of breath.

“I always felt like I was lacking energy, I felt like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight and I didn’t really see a way out.”

After hearing about it from a friend, Majella decided to join her Slimming World group at Iona Business Park on Southway.

She added: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant, Jacqui.

“The group were so welcoming too. Since then my fellow members have become real friends and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

“They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wantedto lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through thedoors.”

With support from her diabetes care team, Majella followed the Slimming World’sFood Optimising eating plan and started cooking healthy meals from scratch, moving away from loads of potatoes to more rice and pasta.

She said: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan.!

“I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry.

“I can tailor the plan to fit my dietary needs and I can do this with support from my diabetes nurse.

This means I still enjoy all my favourite meals like burgers and chips and roast dinners and pasta - I’ve just learned how to make small changes like eating lots of vegetables, using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter.”

Today, Majella has lost a total of 2st 1lb and gone from 2a size 20/22 to 16. Sheis also more active nowadays and walks daily as well as volunteering in the local hospitalandcharity shop.

“Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I nolonger need to take any medication.

“I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier.

“The world isn’t shrinking anymore; it’s getting bigger and bigger by the day!”

Jacqui, who runs the Iona and Creggan Slimming World group, said: “We know theobesity crisis is a ticking timebomb, and Type 2 diabetes is linked to obesity too. We believe the support you get from being in a warm, empowering group environment is key to helping you eat more healthily and becoming more active too.

“The changes we’ve seen in Majella are incredible.

“I hope her success will inspire other people in Derry who’d like to lose weight and improve their health by formingnew lifestyle habits and become happier to take action.

“That’s so important because the latest obesity statistics that show 64% of people in Northern Ireland areoverweight or obese.

“There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, justthink, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person just like Majella.”

The Iona and Creggan group meets every Wednesday at 5.30pm 7.30pm at Iona Business Park at the bottom Southway.

To join call Jacqui on 074 00613 449 or pop along.

For more information, motivation and recipe ideas visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.