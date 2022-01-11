Woman arrested in Creggan under Terrorism Act is released

A 52-year-old woman arrested in the Creggan area of Derry earlier today Tuesday, January 11, 2022 has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The new Brandywell stand after it was completed in 2018. However, Phase Two of the stadium's redevelopment has yet to proceed.
Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin: "The British government can no longer be trusted when it comes to international agreements."
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: "The most deeply damaging moments during this pandemic have been when political leaders failed to abide by the rules they set."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.