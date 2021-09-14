Mayor Warke heads for London to help showcase Derry's business potential

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, will be helping to showcase the business potential of the city as he travels to London to promote the north-west to the UK business community.

Mayor Warke is taking part in the NI Business Innovation Showcase event which is being hosted by the Northern Ireland Office, DIT and Invest NI.

The visit also provides the opportunity for the Mayor to continue to build on the City and District’s connections with City of London where he will meet with the Rt Honourable the Lord Mayor City of London, Alderman William Russell and representatives of the City of London Corporation.

Mayor Warke said: “I am delighted that the North West will feature very strongly in this event that showcase the best of innovative businesses, start-ups and universities across Northern Ireland.

“It is great to see representation from UU, Seagate, Allstate NI, FinTrU, Elemental and the Joule Group all taking part and promoting what we have to offer in terms of opportunities, skills, experience and expertise.

“We will be reinforcing a strong message that the North West city region is very much open for business with a strong offering of skills and talent, complemented by good connectivity and a great location for work life balance.

“The visit will also be a great opportunity for us to share our experiences of COVID and our planned recovery as well as outline our ambitious City Deal project plans.”

Also on the agenda of the Mayor's visit will be to strengthen existing links between Derry and the north-west and the City of London.

He added: “The Showcase event is an opportunity to build on the existing partnership between our two cities and regions and look at ways of exploring that partnership role further and to look at ways of how innovation can impact on our business growth.”