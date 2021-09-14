Eastwood gives backing for Covid vaccine roll-out for Derry school pupils aged 12 to 15

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has given his backing to the plan that will offer Derry schoolkids aged between 12 to 15, a singular Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The SDLP leader said that anything that could stop the Covid-19 virus from spreading was to be welcomed.

Moves to vaccinate children within that age bracket was announced by the United Kingdoms chief medical officers earlier this week.

However, the proposal will need to be rubber-stamped by UK Government ministers before being made available to school pupils.

Mr Eastwood said: “I welcome the recommendation from the chief medical officers that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be able to receive one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We continue to see large numbers of new cases of the virus and sadly deaths reported in the North every day and the knock-on effect that has on our health service who were putting out distress calls for help at the weekend.

“Anything that protects our young people and helps stop the spread of the virus will have huge benefits for society.

“It is hoped offering a young people a vaccine dose will cut down on transmission of the virus of schools and the number of days our young people miss.

“We have seen the recent chaos in schools caused by the virus and these vaccines could make a real difference.

“Our young people have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic with many forced to miss large periods of school and spend time isolated away from their friendship groups.

“Hopefully this recommendation will be the next step as we strive to return to normality for our young people and society as a whole.”