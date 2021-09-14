Eastwood gives backing for Covid vaccine roll-out for Derry school pupils aged 12 to 15

Covid-19 vaccinations to Derry's school pupils aged between 12 and 15 could soon be made available. Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has welcomed the move.
Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has given his backing to the plan that will offer Derry schoolkids aged between 12 to 15, a singular Covid-19 vaccine dose.
The SDLP leader said that anything that could stop the Covid-19 virus from spreading was to be welcomed.
Moves to vaccinate children within that age bracket was announced by the United Kingdoms chief medical officers earlier this week.
However, the proposal will need to be rubber-stamped by UK Government ministers before being made available to school pupils.
Mr Eastwood said: “I welcome the recommendation from the chief medical officers that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be able to receive one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“We continue to see large numbers of new cases of the virus and sadly deaths reported in the North every day and the knock-on effect that has on our health service who were putting out distress calls for help at the weekend.
“Anything that protects our young people and helps stop the spread of the virus will have huge benefits for society.
“It is hoped offering a young people a vaccine dose will cut down on transmission of the virus of schools and the number of days our young people miss.
“We have seen the recent chaos in schools caused by the virus and these vaccines could make a real difference.
“Our young people have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic with many forced to miss large periods of school and spend time isolated away from their friendship groups.
“Hopefully this recommendation will be the next step as we strive to return to normality for our young people and society as a whole.”
More News
Foyle MLA andSDLP Social Justice Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has challenged Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to do more to alleviate the financial hit suffered by those claiming Universal Credit
Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, Ciara Ferguson, says the Bill "has the potential to improve the quality, safety and lives of tenants living within our private rented sector"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.