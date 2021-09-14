Search

14/09/2021

Eastwood gives backing for Covid vaccine roll-out for Derry school pupils aged 12 to 15

Eastwood gives backing for Covid vaccine roll-out for Derry school pupils aged 12 to 15

Covid-19 vaccinations to Derry's school pupils aged between 12 and 15 could soon be made available. Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has welcomed the move.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has given his backing to the plan that will offer Derry schoolkids aged between 12 to 15, a singular Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The SDLP leader said that anything that could stop the Covid-19 virus from spreading was to be welcomed.

Moves to vaccinate children within that age bracket was announced by the United Kingdoms chief medical officers earlier this week.

However, the proposal will need to be rubber-stamped by UK Government ministers before being made available to school pupils.

Mr Eastwood said: “I welcome the recommendation from the chief medical officers that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be able to receive one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We continue to see large numbers of new cases of the virus and sadly deaths reported in the North every day and the knock-on effect that has on our health service who were putting out distress calls for help at the weekend.

“Anything that protects our young people and helps stop the spread of the virus will have huge benefits for society.

“It is hoped offering a young people a vaccine dose will cut down on transmission of the virus of schools and the number of days our young people miss.

“We have seen the recent chaos in schools caused by the virus and these vaccines could make a real difference.

“Our young people have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic with many forced to miss large periods of school and spend time isolated away from their friendship groups.

“Hopefully this recommendation will be the next step as we strive to return to normality for our young people and society as a whole.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media