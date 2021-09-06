Yobs target Creggan football star McClean for abuse on the pitch and online

Creggan footballing ace, James McClean, has once again been the victim of racist abuse on social media.

The Republic of Ireland international starred in Wigan Athletic's 1-0 League One victory against Portsmouth last August.

However, the match was marred by a section of the visiting Portsmouth support shouting racist abuse both at McClean and a number of his team-mates.

It did not stop there as hours after the game, McClean received a racist and abusive post on his Instagram account.

Greater Manchester Police were contacted for comment with a spokesperson saying as yet no official complaint had been made to them regarding the events from the match and afterwards.

Wigan Athletic meanwhile issued a statement condemning the abuse that both McClean and his team-mates have received.

Club Chief Executive, Malachy Brannigan, said: “The threatening, distasteful and vile messages a number of players were subject to is completely unacceptable.

“All messaging has been reported to the relevant authorities with the intention that the instigators will be held accountable for their actions.

“The club has offered support to the players who have been subjected to these messages. As a club, we back calls from the football authorities for real-life consequences for those found to be sending abuse of any form via social media.

“Online abuse must stop now.”

McClean over the years has been singled out for abuse since leaving Derry City for English club football back in 2011.

He has played for Sunderland, Wigan, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and recently moved back to Wigan in the summer.

McClean over the years has received many abusive posts on social media site Twitter over his stance not to wear the poppy every November out of respected to those killed by the British army in Derry on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Last year, when playing for Stoke, Barnsley were fined £20,000 by the English FA after some of their supporters directed anti-Irish abuse at McClean while Huddersfield fans were warned via public tannoy for “offensive behaviour” when Stoke's game against them was halted by the referee after McClean had received abuse from them.