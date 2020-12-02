Meet Derry's youngest property expert who says he can value any house in the city

A talented young Derry boy knows so much about the local property market that he can value any home in the city off the top of his head.

Shane Melly has been obsessed with houses for the last two years after discovering the social media pages of Locate Estate Agents.

After avidly researching the houses for sale in Derry he's now an industry expert and has been able to use his twin passion for photography to take professional shots that give local estate agents a run for their money.

Earlier this year Shane's property dreams came true after Locate's director, Anaeleigh McCormick, invited him to shadow her for work experience.

"I have a mad passion for homes and photography," said Shane.

"For others my age it might be football or gaming, but for me it's properties.

"If I go past a 'for sale' sign and my family ask me the price I'll just know it."

Anaeleigh put Shane's skills to the test when she asked him to guess the value a property she had just placed on the market and true to form he got it right.

“He loved the experience, he didn’t stop grinning all afternoon," said Anaeleigh.

"He said it was the best day of his life.

"He has a great passion for property and he is very proactive about it."



Shane's work experience has been put on pause due to the current coronavirus restrictions, but Anaeleigh hopes to resume it next year.

"Sadly we had to stop due to Covid but I hope to do it again in the future," said Shane,

"People know me now as the boy who loves houses and I'm fine with that.

"I'm happy and proud that I have the confidence to be myself."

Shane has been into photography since the age of 5 and has used lockdown as an opportunity to hone his skills thanks to his neighbour Donna Marie Gallacher of 'Moments and Memories Photography'.

"Donna Marie has been so kind and she even lent me one of her cameras and texted me tips on how to use it so I'm really thankful for that," he said.

For now most of Shane's property hunting has to be done online, but he's already found his dream house for when he's older.

"I'd love to live in the Barley Fields in Culmore," he said.

"One of the big massive houses with the steps going up to them."