Thousands pack into Guildhall Square to welcome Derry City heroes home

Thousands of people attended a special homecoming party for Derry City’s FAI Cup winners in Guildhall Square tonight.

The event was hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy and featured music from The Mindbenders.

Mayor Duffy said she was delighted that the city had the opportunity to welcome home their heroes following Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 win over Shelbourne.

“Tonight’s event rounded off a magnificent few days for our City and District where tens of thousands of supporters painted Dublin and now Guildhall Square, red and white,” she said.

“I want to send my wholehearted congratulations to everyone at the club who played a role in bringing the FAI Cup back to our city and for the unbridled joy they have brought to everyone.

“It’s a few days I don’t think any of us will ever forget, the colour and excitement building in the city all week, young people decked out in their red and white, the wall of noise that greeted the team when they stepped out onto the pitch and the emotion of Patrick McEleney lifting the cup at the end.

“The public have taken this team to their hearts and I’m delighted to have been able to recognise their efforts tonight and to give people the chance to welcome their heroes back to our city.”