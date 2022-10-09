Spartan Conor Bradley leads the way as 'Marty's Run' returns!

Martin Gallagher with the winner of Marty's Run 2022, Conor Bradley (192), Scott Rankin (234), 2nd place, and Johnny Canning (85), third place. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
City of Derry Spartan Conor Bradley was the winner of this year's Marty's Run event, which took place for the first time in three years earlier today.
Leading the way throughout the new course, Bradley finished the 5K in a time of 15:19, 24 seconds ahead of Foyle Valley's Scott Rankin in second place. There were four Foyle Valley runners in the top five with Johnny Canning finishing third with a time of 16:39, ahead of team-mates Sean O'Donnell (16:56) and Pius McIntyre (17:19).
The first female home was Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke in a time of 17:19 and she was followed in second and third by City of Derry Spartan duo Judith Storm (18:04) and Hannah Wade (18:24).
There were 274 participants overall in what was a welcome return of a popular event which is held annually in honour of the late Marty Gallagher.
