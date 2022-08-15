Classy Colmcille are Derry LGFA U15 champions!

Doire Colmcille 7-13

Sean Dolan’s 0-6

Doire Colmcille produced a performance of quality, determination and team spirit on their way to the ‘B’ Championship title yesterday at Steelstown’s Pairc Bhrid.

A brilliant hat trick for Chelsea Doyle was one of many highlights for Colmcille, who were simply superb, and also ruthless against a Dolan’s team which showed incredible spirit in difficult circumstances.

The Dolan’s girls can be proud of their achievement in getting to this county final on their own doorstep, which they did with a battling performance over Limavady in the semi-finals. Their courage and determination throughout the game was undeniable and with a bit more luck they would have had several more scores to show for their efforts.

There was no denying Colmcille the win however, as some of their attacking play was exceptional, and while Doyle can take the plaudits for her treble, Myah Doherty and Amy Cassidy worked non-stop in the middle of the field for their team.

Big opportunity

The game was largely one-sided but it was Dolan’s who started the game much stronger and Niamh Mzimba had a great chance to score the first goal of the game after just two minutes, but she was denied by a brilliant save from Colmcille goalkeeper Tiana Hannigan.

The Dolan’s was a fast one, and they were well on top for the first 10 minutes, and they came so close to scoring again when Lainey Parkhouse ran at goal, and her shot beat Hannigan but came back off the post. The loose ball was gathered up by Mzimba, who put it over the bar to open the scoring. Sophie McLaughlin then added a quick second, which was no more than Dolan’s deserved after a strong start.

Colmcille were slow to get going in the face of that Dolan’s hurricane, but they obliterated their opponents’ lead with one brilliant attack. Lucy Brown was unfortunate to see her effort come back off the post, but the ball came to Doyle, who turned sharpy and fired the ball low into the bottom corner of the net to give Colmcille a lead they would never give up.

Colmcille should have had a second goal immediately when Doherty burst through but her effort was brilliantly saved by Dolan’s goalkeeper Eadaoin Long, who tipped the ball away over the bar, with Colmcille having to make do with the single point.

Dearbhla Coyle made it a one-point game again at 0-3, 1-1 with a free for Dolan’s, but after that Colmcille began to pull away.

Colmcille scored five successive points through Sophie Luffman, Sophie McLaughlin, Doyle, Brown and Amy Cassidy, which preceded their second goal of the game, scored by Doherty to give them a 0-3, 2-6 lead with half time approaching.

The half time break would have given Dolan’s the chance o re-evaluate but Colmcille went on a late rampage and ensured the game was over as a contest by the break. Lucy Brown finished off a rebound after Doyle had cracked one off the crossbar, but Doyle was not to be denied, as she fired in her second goal shortly afterwards. McLaughlin, Doherty and Jessica McGuinness then followed up with three successive points, leaving the score with a very one-sided look at the break.

Half Time

0-3, 4-9

If proof was needed that it wasn’t to be Dolans’ day, it could be seen in the first few minutes of the second half when Colmcille added two goals to their tally, neither of which looked intentional.

Eimear Nash’s lofted effort looked set to split the posts, but dipped over goalkeeper Long at the last second and Colmcille had their lead extended even further. Doyle then added a point before Cassidy’s effort from wide somehow looped over Long again, who could do little to prevent it as the ball nestled in the net for a sixth Colmcille goal.

Dolan’s, to their credit, never let their heads drop, and Cara Corbett got them on the board again with their first point of the second half. That was the start of a decent period of possession and pressure from the Creggan side, who were so unlucky with a number of efforts which just went off target.

McLaughlin and Doherty added to their growing tallies for Colmcille before Erin Hegarty scored a free for Dolan’s to make it 0-5, 6-12 with time now running out.

There was still time for Doyle to complete her hat trick, which she did in confident style with nine minutes remaining, finding the back of the net with a powerful effort which summed up an impressive display from the forward.

Lucy Brown added one final point for Colmcille, but the last say went to Ciara Casey for Dolan’s, who more than played their part in this final.

It was Colmcille’s day however, with the brilliant Doyle and her team mates celebrating a deserved Championship win at the final whistle.

Teams

DOIRE COLMCILLE: Tiana Hannigan, Eva Deery, Cara McGinley, Imogen Holden, Sophie Luffman (0-1), Etain NicSubhine, Brianna Doherty, Myah Doherty (1-3), Amy Cassidy (1-1), Abaigh Wilson, Sophie McLaughlin (1-3), Lucy Brown (1-2), Sienna Murray, Chelsea Doyle (3-2) Jessica McGuinness (0-1). Subs – Chloe Callaghan, Shannon Cooley, Rua Fox, Ava Rose McBride.

SEAN DOLAN’S: Eadaoin Long, Aoibhinn O’Neill, Lucie-Rose Crossan, Ainara Hutcheson, Erin Hegarty (0-1), Niamh Casey, Aoibheann O’Doherty, Ciara Casey (0-1), Dearbhla Coyle (0-1, 1f), Niamh McAdams, Eimear Nash (0-1), Cara Corbett (0-1), Niamh Mzimba (0-1), Ellen McDermott, Lainey Parkhouse. Subs – Megan Coyle, Meghan Lockhart, Hannah Henry.

REFEREE: Eddie Nash.