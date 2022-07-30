Glass hits debut hat trick as Derry City crush Oliver Bond!

FAI Cup First Round

Derry City 7

Oliver Bond 0

Declan Glass made it a Derry City debut to remember as he hit a first half FAI Cup hat trick to help his team see off Oliver Bond.

The 20-year-old took just 15 minutes to hit his treble, becoming the first City player to hit a hat trick on his debut since Rory Patterson in 2012.

This cup game was over by half time. James Akintunde opened the scoring after just 8 minutes and then Glass took over, scoring two goals in three minutes before firing in his third from the penalty spot.

The pace of the second half was understandably much slower, but the fifth eventually came on 62 minutes. Goalkeeper Jake Carey denied substitute Michael Duffy a goal after another brilliant pass from Patrick McEleney, but the rebound fell straight into the path of Akintunde who scuffed it over the line to score two goals in a game for the first time in his Derry City career.

Mark Connolly made it 6-0 as he also scored on his debut, tapping in from close range, before Jamie McGonigle lashed in a seventh in the last few minutes.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Brian Maher, Ciaran Coll (Shane McEleney 45’), Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan (Caoimhin Porter 62’), Sadou Diallo, Brandon Kavanagh (Michael Duffy 45’), Declan Glass, Patrick McEleney (Joe Thomson 62’), Ryan Graydon, James Akintunde (Jamie McGonigle 62’).

OLIVER BOND: Jake Carey, Cian Byrne (Joseph O’Neill 66’), Aaron Fagan (Dillon Quinn 77’), Carl Bateman, Ciaran Walsh (Cillian Hudson 77’), Michael Malone (Joseph Bundle 77’), Michael Early, Thomas Hannon (Stephen Sandford 64’), Ajibola Sule, Brandon Daly, Dean Brady.

REFEREE: Derek Tomney.