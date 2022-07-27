Search

27 Jul 2022

Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin goes on loan to Coleraine

Talented midfielder also signs new deal at Derry City

Derry City

Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin has joined Coleraine on loan.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

27 Jul 2022 7:27 PM

Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin has signed an extension to his contract with the Brandywell club but will join Coleraine on loan with immediate effect.

The 20-year-old, who has made 12 first team appearances this season and 29 appearances overall, has signed until the end of 2023, and will join the Bannsiders until January.

McLaughlin has found his first team opportunities limited this season, with each of his 12 appearances all from the substitutes’ bench, and manager Higgins believes that the move will give his player the chance for more regular game time and help in his development.

"It's a great chance for Evan to play consistently at senior level and gain more experience. We have high hopes for him at Derry City and we believe he can come back here in January ready to compete for his place. We look forward to monitoring his progress and wish him well in his time at Coleraine."

McLaughlin is the second midfielder to leave the club this week, with Jack Malone also joining Irish League side Glenavon on a permanent deal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media