Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin goes on loan to Coleraine

Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin has signed an extension to his contract with the Brandywell club but will join Coleraine on loan with immediate effect.

The 20-year-old, who has made 12 first team appearances this season and 29 appearances overall, has signed until the end of 2023, and will join the Bannsiders until January.

McLaughlin has found his first team opportunities limited this season, with each of his 12 appearances all from the substitutes’ bench, and manager Higgins believes that the move will give his player the chance for more regular game time and help in his development.

"It's a great chance for Evan to play consistently at senior level and gain more experience. We have high hopes for him at Derry City and we believe he can come back here in January ready to compete for his place. We look forward to monitoring his progress and wish him well in his time at Coleraine."

McLaughlin is the second midfielder to leave the club this week, with Jack Malone also joining Irish League side Glenavon on a permanent deal.