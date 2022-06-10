Nothing to touch 'unique' Donegal International Rally - Cahal Curley

Cahal Curely has described the Donegal International Rally as one of the best rallies in the world - and has urged unwavering support for organisers.

Curley won the first three Donegal International Rallies in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

The event returns this year for the first time since 2019 and was launched last Friday night in Rosapenna - the base for the first Donegal International Rally 50 years ago.

“I just hope people in Donegal realise how important this event is and how important the Donegal Motor Club is,” Curley said.

“It is an absolutely super event. The stages are absolutely unique. I rallied all over the UK and in Belgium; nothing in my experience can touch Donegal.”

The rally takes place from June 17-19 and is back for the first time since iconic Glenswilly driver Manus Kelly, a three-time winner, was tragically killed while competing in 2019.

Letterkenny navigator Rory Kennedy said: “I think it was no harm that we had no rally for the last couple of years. That time allowed us to reflect, look back and come to terms with what happened. If Manus were here, he would tell us to get ‘flat out’ again.”