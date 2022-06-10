Search

10 Jun 2022

Nothing to touch 'unique' Donegal International Rally - Cahal Curley

County Derry man Curley was the winner of the first three editions of the Donegal International Rally

Nothing to touch 'unique' Donegal International Rally - Cahal Curley

Cahal Curley with Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee and rally driver Callum Devine. Photo: Kevin Glendenning

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Jun 2022 12:08 PM

Email:

sport@derrynow.com

Cahal Curely has described the Donegal International Rally as one of the best rallies in the world - and has urged unwavering support for organisers.

Curley won the first three Donegal International Rallies in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

The event returns this year for the first time since 2019 and was launched last Friday night in Rosapenna - the base for the first Donegal International Rally 50 years ago.

“I just hope people in Donegal realise how important this event is and how important the Donegal Motor Club is,” Curley said.

“It is an absolutely super event. The stages are absolutely unique. I rallied all over the UK and in Belgium; nothing in my experience can touch Donegal.”

The rally takes place from June 17-19 and is back for the first time since iconic Glenswilly driver Manus Kelly, a three-time winner, was tragically killed while competing in 2019.

Letterkenny navigator Rory Kennedy said: “I think it was no harm that we had no rally for the last couple of years. That time allowed us to reflect, look back and come to terms with what happened. If Manus were here, he would tell us to get ‘flat out’ again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media