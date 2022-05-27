Captain Toal calls on twelfth man tonight!

Derry City vs. Finn Harps

Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Tonight, 7:45pm

Eoin Toal is hoping that a packed Brandywell can get behind Derry City tonight and help drag the players out of their current slump.

The Candystripes have lost their last three league games amidst a run of just two victories in nine, and are desperate for a positive result ahead of the mid-season break. Monday night’s last-gasp defeat to Sligo Rovers was the latest kick in the teeth for Toal and his team mates, but the club captain is confident that the players can turn things around, with the help of the fans tomorrow night.

“Northwest derbies are always great games to play in,” he agreed. “They mean so much to the supporters so we just need to go out there and try and get the three points. The supporters have been brilliant all year, we can’t fault them and there was a great support at Sligo.

“Obviously, we didn’t send them home happy, but hopefully if they come out in their numbers, which they will, because they have been brilliant for us in the Brandywell; they have been like an extra man for us, so hopefully they can stick by us. We just need to go out now and do everything we can to get the three points.”

While the results have been poor, of even more concern have been recent performances, with Monday’s showing at the Showgrounds lacklustre and naïve against an opponent whose will to win far outshone Derry’s. It is the fourth Monday night game that Derry City have dropped points this season, but Toal doesn’t believe the Friday-Monday schedule is a valid excuse.

“Maybe you could say it’s fatigue, but we are doing everything right,” he said. “They are all tough games in the league so it can take an effect on you, but we have been unlucky with injuries. That gives someone else the opportunity to come in and step up. We’re all footballers here so we should all be able to play on the Monday night.

“You could use that as an excuse but everyone is together; we come in, we train properly, we eat the right food, and everywhere you go there’s a game three days later. Sligo played Friday night too so we just need to stick together. We will do that because we have a really tight group and we are all good friends, so we’ll just stick together and hopefully we’ll get three points on Friday.”

Optimistic

Despite the recent loss of form, there is still over half a league campaign still to go, and City remain in second place, thanks to their brilliant start to the season. Nothing is lost yet with so much football still to come.

“We put ourselves in a great position in the first 10 games,” he acknowledged. “We weren’t looking ahead or anything, we were just taking it game by game. I thought we were brilliant against Shamrock Rovers and were unlucky to lose the game. We came down to Sligo to win the game and we were drawing, and sometimes when you’re not playing well and you’re drawing you just need to see it out, but unfortunately, we didn’t.

“We didn’t really deserve to win against Sligo. We didn’t start great, but Jamie has done brilliantly to bring us level at half time. We really had the belief then that we could go on to win the game if we just picked it up a notch and be better than we were in the first half. Obviously, that wasn’t the case and we were just hit with a sucker punch at the end.”