Search

24 May 2022

Third successive defeat for Derry City as they concede late winner at Sligo

City's poor run continues

Derry City

Derry City lost 2-1 at Sligo Rovers.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

23 May 2022 10:45 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City 1

 

Derry City fell to a third successive defeat as substitute Seamus Keogh hit a 92nd minute winner at the Sligo Showgrounds.

The Sligo sub, having been denied what looked like the winning goal just moments earlier by a brilliant save from Brian Maher, made no mistake as he rifled the ball into the top corner to give the hosts a winner they deserved.

Sligo opened the scoring on 20 minutes. Aidan Keena had the fans on their feet when he skillfully turned away from Cameron Dummigan before driving at goal and seeing his shot deflected wide for a corner. From that corner, Derry were caught cold as McDonnell’s delivery was flicked on and Garry Buckley headed in from close range to make it 1-0.

It should have been 1-1 as Derry counterattacked a Sligo corner brilliantly midway through the half. James Akintunde won the ball ahead of the last Sligo defender and played Joe Thomson through on goal from the halfway line.

Thomson had a long way to go and had Will Fitzgerald breathing down his neck, but he was still favourite and he went all the way into the penalty area, and tried to take the ball around McGinty, only for the goalkeeper read his intentions and stuck out a hand to grab the ball.

There was nothing McGinty could do as Derry City equalised just a minute before the break. It was a bizarre goal as Shane Blaney fell over in his own area, and Buckley’s attempted clearance hit his team mate before spinning back into the area straight into the path of Jamie McGonigle who spun to volley the ball into the net for his tenth goal of the season.

A downpour at half time made the surface even slicker and McDonnell looked to take advantage as he ran at the Derry defence before ending in a shot which Maher had to turn behind for a corner.

Derry were giving as good as they got however and Brandon Kavanagh came so close to scoring his first goal for the club when he turned onto his left foot and his deflected effort had McGinty beaten only for the ball to just go inches wide.

As the second half reached its halfway point, Sligo Rovers were getting well on top and Brian Maher had to parry a shot from the dangerous McDonnell moments before Greg Bolger sent a shot just off target.

Derry recovered and McGonigle really should have scored again on 79 minutes. A pinpoint pass forward from Thomson found McGonigle in the area, and he drew the goalkeeper before hooking the ball past him, but it trickled agonisingly wide of the open net.

Patching then came close with a curling free kick as the game entered the last ten minutes but McGinty flew across his goal to deny Derry.

Sligo were then almost caught out again as Thomson picked out the run of McGonigle for a second time, but the striker could only shoot wide after taking the ball brilliantly in his stride.

The hosts got a second wind in the final minutes and thought they had won it when Keogh danced around two Derry defenders only t be denied by Maher.

But there was nothing that the goalkeeper could do moments later as Keogh smashed the ball past him into the top corner after getting past tired Derry City bodies.

 

Teams

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Horgan, Blaney, Bolger, Fitzgerald, Morahan (Keogh 85’), Keena, O’ Sullivan (Heaney 81’), McDonnell, Kirk, Buckley (Pijnaker 70’).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Toal, S McEleney (Coll 79’), McJannet, Lafferty (Smith 59’), Dummigan (Kavanagh 26’), Thomson, Patching, Akintunde, McGonigle.

REFEREE: Paul McLaughlin.

 

 

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media