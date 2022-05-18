Search

18 May 2022

Tributes paid to Derry City 'all-rounder' Edgar McCormick

Sad day for the Candystripes as lifelong fan and volunteer dies

Derry City

Edgar McCormick pictured welcoming Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy back to the club just a few months ago.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

18 May 2022 11:39 AM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Derry City FC has paid tribute to lifelong fan and volunteer Edgar McCormick who sadly passed away this morning.

One of the foundations upon which Derry City was built, Edgar operated as a volunteer at the club for over 50 years and worked tirelessly for the club throughout that time as a Development Committee member, a Director, a Friends of Derry City member, and on the club's lottery, monthly draw, and many fundraising committees.

A former member of Du Pont Supporters’ Club, Edgar served on the Board of Directors at the club in the 1990s and followed Derry City home and away.

Commercial and Marketing Director Robert Martin said Edgar’s loss is both sad and significant.

“Edgar was a great friend of mines and a great friend of the club. He had a hand in everything at Derry City and was always very pro-active. Right up until Covid, he was working hard at arranging fundraising events such as the golf tournaments. He was always there to do whatever he could. He followed Derry City his whole life and it is a big, big loss, not only to his wife Bridie, but to everyone who knew him at the club. He will be sorely, sorely missed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media