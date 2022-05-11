Search

11 May 2022

Derry midfielder Luke O’Donnell in Irish U15 squad for Croatia tournament

Jason Donohue's Ireland play in the Vlatko Markovic Tournament

Luke O’Donnell in Irish U15 squad for Croatia tournament

Luke O'Donnell in action for Ireland against Montenegro. Photo: Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

11 May 2022 12:27 PM

Luke O’Donnell has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad that will take part in four internationals in Croatia this week.

The Derry City midfielder has been selected by Jason Donohue, whose side take part in the Vlatko Markovic Tournament.

The Boys in Green face games against Montenegro, Uzbekistan and Croatia with a play-off or a final on Sunday.

O’Donnell, who hails from Buncrana, has been a regular feature on the Irish squads of late.

They take on Montenegro on Wednesday before meeting Uzbekistan on Thursday and the host nation, Croatia, on Friday.

