Frustration for Derry City as they are held by Sligo Rovers

Derry City 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City were left frustrated as Sligo Rovers earned a point at the Brandywell.

After scoring a last gasp winner against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend, City fans came into this in fine voice and they were almost celebrating another spectacular goal early on as Brandon Kavanagh’s curling effort from 20 yards was brilliantly tipped over by Ed McGinty.

City dominated the early stages and the Sligo goalkeeper was beaten just two minutes later when McGonigle crept in behind the Sligo defence and lobbed the ball past McGinty only for the ball to come back off the crossbar.

It was Derry City who went in at half time fortunate not to be behind as Sligo struck the crossbar with the last kick of the first half. Lewis Banks drilled the ball right across the face of goal and David Cawley stuck out a leg and directed it past Maher and onto the frame of the goal.

Sligo started the second half as they ended the first, and Derry were fortunate again as Greg Bolger’s superb pass found Will Fitzgerald on the wing and his whipped cross was met by Aidan Keena, but his effort just cleared the crossbar.

After the high of beating Rovers, it just didn’t happen for Derry and as the legs grew tired, the frustration grew, with Sligo Rovers more than happy to hold out for a point.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll (Lafferty 77’), Toal, McJannett, Dummigan, Thomson (Smith 60’), Patching, McEleney (Boyce 60’), Kavanagh, Akintunde, McGonigle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Pijnaker, McCourt (Kirk 65’), Fitzgerald, Bolger (Morahan 74’), McDonnell (Keogh 87’), Cawley, O’Sullivan, Keena (Mata 87’).

REFEREE: Damian McGraith.