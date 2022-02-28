Search

01 Mar 2022

Frustration for Derry City as they are held by Sligo Rovers

City pass up early chances and have to settle for a point

Derry City

Action from Derry City's draw with Sligo Rovers. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

28 Feb 2022 10:49 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Derry City 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City were left frustrated as Sligo Rovers earned a point at the Brandywell.

After scoring a last gasp winner against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend, City fans came into this in fine voice and they were almost celebrating another spectacular goal early on as Brandon Kavanagh’s curling effort from 20 yards was brilliantly tipped over by Ed McGinty.

City dominated the early stages and the Sligo goalkeeper was beaten just two minutes later when McGonigle crept in behind the Sligo defence and lobbed the ball past McGinty only for the ball to come back off the crossbar.

It was Derry City who went in at half time fortunate not to be behind as Sligo struck the crossbar with the last kick of the first half. Lewis Banks drilled the ball right across the face of goal and David Cawley stuck out a leg and directed it past Maher and onto the frame of the goal.

Sligo started the second half as they ended the first, and Derry were fortunate again as Greg Bolger’s superb pass found Will Fitzgerald on the wing and his whipped cross was met by Aidan Keena, but his effort just cleared the crossbar.

After the high of beating Rovers, it just didn’t happen for Derry and as the legs grew tired, the frustration grew, with Sligo Rovers more than happy to hold out for a point.

 

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll (Lafferty 77’), Toal, McJannett, Dummigan, Thomson (Smith 60’), Patching, McEleney (Boyce 60’), Kavanagh, Akintunde, McGonigle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Pijnaker, McCourt (Kirk 65’), Fitzgerald, Bolger (Morahan 74’), McDonnell (Keogh 87’), Cawley, O’Sullivan, Keena (Mata 87’).

REFEREE: Damian McGraith. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media