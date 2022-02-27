Search

27 Feb 2022

Catherine Whoriskey sparkles again in Senior Championships at Gransha

City of Derry runner is the NI/Ulster Senior XC winner

Athletics

Race winner Catherine Whoriskey, with City of Derry Spartans veterans Noel McMonagle and Scott Galbraith. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Catherine Whoriskey stormed to a thrilling victory at Saturday's NI/Ulster senior women's XC championships in the Gransha grounds, outsprinting North Down's Jessica Craig after the duo had battled each other for around half of the 6K distance.

The red vested Spartan and Craig, in yellow and blue,  went clear of Newcastle's Kerry O Flatherty on the second of the three strength sapping laps and it was a real battle of attrition from there to the finish, with the spectators on the side-lines absolutely enthralled by the unfolding duel.

Craig was surging, trying to get away, but Whoriskey matched every move. Closing in on the end of lap three Craig eked out about five metres as the final 200 metres loomed. Whoriskey loudly encouraged by the local supporters dug deep and as the finish came into view,  produced a late, late sprint to burst up to and past her rival j for a two second advantage and the championship gold medal.

A brilliant win and with support from club mates Angeline McShane,  Jacqui McMonagle and Paula McGilloway the Spartans claimed a surprise team bronze medal performance behind North Down and Newcastle.

There was another team bronze performance from the local Spartans in the men's 12K championship race which followed.

Like their female counterparts they toed the line seriously under strength but a gutsy collective effort saw them also on the podium six gruelling laps later.

Led home by the evergreen Declan Reed in an excellent 8th place, the backup from Sean Melarkey, Allan Bogle, Conal McGinley, John Lenehan, and Peter Melarkey was good enough to clinch championship team bronze and maintain the red vests top three team finishes of recent years.

The resurgent Annadale Striders pipped their city rivals North Belfast Harriers for the team gold despite the latter's Conan McCaughey racing home an emphatic winner. 

All in all a terrific afternoon's racing with the course holding up well despite the huge volume of rainfall in the preceding period. 
Credit to landowners the WHSCT for allowing the event to go ahead and Gransha once again demonstrated it is the perfect location for top class XC racing, both runner and spectator friendly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media