24 Feb 2022

Entries sought for Thomas Burke Memorial Cup this summer in Derry

Group pictured at the launch of the Thomas Burke (Burkey) Perpetual Cup at Trojans FC. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

24 Feb 2022 4:19 PM

Trojans YCG are now taking entries for the 2022 Thomas Burke Memorial Cup.

This is the second year of the competition held in the memory of ‘Burkey’, a much-loved former player and coach at the club, who passed away in April 2020.

The primary sponsor for the competition for this year is McKeever Newsagents, Central Drive, Creggan. McKeevers have served the community in Creggan for decades and Trojans are delighted to have their support.

Vogue Cars, who sponsored the inaugural competition last year, have kindly agreed to be our secondary sponsor for this year.

Trojans are very grateful for their continued backing. Last year's competition, although limited to eight teams, was a great success and was won by Don Boscos FC after a thrilling final game against Donegal representatives, Bonagee FC. Attendance at games, although limited due to Covid, was excellent throughout.

This year the ceiling has been extended for up to 16 teams.

Preliminary games will be played at St Cecilia's pitch in Fanad Drive but all games from the quarter-finals will be played at Oakland Park. Depending on the number of entries the competition will start Mid-May with games played on a Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. The final will be played on Sunday 12th June.

All gate receipts will be donated to a charity chosen by the Burke family; Thomas’ wife Bronagh, twins Aoife and Adam, his mother Linda, father Thomas and sister Rachel.

The entry fee is £80 and the closing date for entries is Monday 4th April.

Prize money will total £2000, broken down as follows; Winners £1000, Runners up £500, Beaten semi-finalists £250.

For further information or to confirm a team entry please contact Raymond Carton on 07745023593, Thomas Burke on 07931499576 or Liam Quigley on 07969033895. Alternatively leave a message on the club Facebook page.

