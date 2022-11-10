Derry man charged after allegedly 'wrecking' B&M store at Crescent Link

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today that a man was said to have 'smirked and giggled' as he watched CCTV footage of him allegedly 'wrecking' the B&M store in Crescent Link.

Brian McDonagh (45) of Winchester Park in Derry appeared charged with assaulting a man, attempting to steal a vacuum cleaner, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour on November 8.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police were called to the shop due to a report of an intoxicated male.

The officer told the court the man was 'wrecking the shop' throwing objects at staff and customers and trying to leave the shop with a vacuum cleaner without paying.

A security guard who had approached the defendant was said to have been assaulted and when the guard tried to stop the defendant leaving the shop with the hoover he threw it at him.

The goods damaged in the rampage were valued at more than £600.

When placed in a police van the defendant was said to have urinated in front of a female officer and the court heard he was smiling as he did so.

At interview McDonagh said he had drunk a bottle of vodka and had no memory of the incident.

The police officer said that the defendant 'smirked and giggled' while viewing the CCTV.

Bail was opposed as the defendant has 64 previous convictions and the officer said police believed that McDonagh was a danger to the public.

Defence solicitor Oliver Roche said his client had drunk more than a bottle of vodka and had no memory of the incident.

He said his client had stayed out of trouble for a considerable period of time.

District Judge Barney McElholm said this was 'an absolutely outrageous incident' and added that someone drinking that much they could not remember what they had done could be seen as a danger to the public.

He said he would give McDonagh one chance and released him on bail on condition he does not enter any shopping mall, shopping centre or any shop apart from his nearest convenience store.

He is also banned from consuming alcohol and must observe a curfew.

He will appear again on December 8.