01 Nov 2022

Derry woman came 'perilously close' to going to Hydebank Prison for an incident in a shop in Newbuildings

She was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 12 months

Derry woman came 'perilously close' to going to Hydebank Prison the court heard today

She was also issued a Restraining Order for a period of three years that prevents her going within 10 metres of the shop

01 Nov 2022 4:25 PM

A woman who had come 'perilously close' to going to Hydebank Prison has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday (October 31) for an incident in a shop in Newbuildings.

Sonia Thompson (53) of Primity Crescent in Newbuildings admitted stealing two litres of milk, assault and attempted criminal damage on October 29.

The court heard that Thompson entered the shop at 10.10am and asked for credit which was refused.

At that Thompson became aggressive and was asked to leave the shop. 

She then made a gun gesture at the shop assistant and then entered the staff only area of the shop and lifted a carton of cigarettes and the milk. 

She then lifted a charity box from the counter and tried to throw it at the shop assistant.

CCTV footage was viewed and Thompson was identified. 

Police went to her address and recovered the cigarettes but the milk was not fit for resale. 

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client had made 'extensive admissions' at interview.

He said that the defendant had issues. 

Thompson was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 12 months and a Restraining Order was imposed for a period of three years that prevents her going within 10 metres of the shop.

