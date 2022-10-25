Search

25 Oct 2022

Foyle Search and Rescue awarded Gold Star for Outstanding Volunteering at Families First NI Awards

Their volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need

Foyle Search and Rescue awarded Gold Star for Outstanding Volunteering at Families First NI Awards

Photo: Foyle Search and Rescue

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

25 Oct 2022 3:46 PM

Derry charity, Foyle Search and Rescue, has been recognised at the recent Families First NI Awards held at the Roe Park Hotel in Limavady on Sunday October 23.


FSAR, who provide vital services to Derry and the North West, took home the Gold Star for Outstanding Volunteer Work.

Foyle Search and Rescue is a registered, voluntary based charity, operating in Derry, but covers search and rescue operations UK and Ireland wide when required. 

Foyle Search and Rescue was set up by local people in 1993 in response to the alarmingly high number of drownings in the river- 30 within 18 months- and has adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.

Their aim is to reduce the number of people who die through drowning in the River Foyle – one of the coldest and fastest flowing rivers in Europe.

Their volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need

They patrol the river on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, identifying peak times of need- from 9.30pm to 3.00am- engaging with people in distress, maintaining lifebelts and saving lives.

Commenting on their win, Foyle Search and Rescue said: "We would like to thank all of our volunteers, and in particular, everyone who sent in a lovely message to the judging panel, they were inspiring and meant the world to us.

"A group of 12 of us went to enjoy a night of festivities, good food, and brilliant music, all hosted by Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

"Congratulations to all of the other winners, truly inspiring work in our wee North West."


Families First NI hosts some of the biggest awards ceremonies across the province, shining a light on the best within the family industry.

The awards cover a broad spectrum of industries that service the family sector and recognise those that go over and above what's expected and those people who go the extra mile to exceed expectations.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media