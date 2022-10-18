Search

18 Oct 2022

Rowdy scenes at Derry Magistrate's Court as anti lock down protesters disrupted proceedings

A man was appearing charged with trespass at a local school in September 2020 in what was seen as an anti-lock down protest

Rowdy scenes at Derry Magistrate's Court as anti lock down protesters disrupted proceedings

The rowdiness ensued after a protester was placed in the cells for refusing to stop interrupting the judge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:48 PM

There were rowdy scenes at Derry Magistrate's Court today as anti lock down protesters disrupted proceedings after one of their number was placed in the cells for refusing to stop interrupting the judge.

Charles Paul O'Neill (56) of Creggan Street in Derry was appearing charged with trespass at a local school in September 11 2020 in what was seen as an anti-lock down protest.

He was also charged with refusing to leave the school when asked and obstructing a police officer on the same date.

When he appeared today O'Neill read from a prepared statement about the offences claiming he was invited on to the property.

He was asked by District Judge Barney McElholm if he had documentary evidence supporting his claim that he was ill the last day he was scheduled to appear. 

O'Neill handed in a document but Judge McElholm said it showed nothing.

At this the defendant began to dispute the authority of the judge and his supporters in the public gallery started shouting 'this is our court' and 'we are living men'.

Judge McElholm ordered O'Neill to keep quiet and the defendant said he did not 'stand under' the judge's jurisdiction.

When he persisted in speaking the judge ordered that he be taken to the cells for contempt. 

At this stage the supporters started shouting at security staff not to touch the defendant or it would be assault.

O'Neill shouted that he was 'a living man' and they had no right to touch him and demanded to see 'the judge's oath of office.'

As the rowdy scenes continued PSNI officers had to force O'Neill down to the cells.

His supporters continued to argue outside the court room and more police were called and eventually they were moved outside the building. 

Judge McElholm said O'Neill was entitled to legal representation but first he had to apologise to the court.

Later the defendant was brought back to the court and Judge McElholm told him there 'were to be no speeches or shouting'.

He told him that the case would be contested on November 15 and he should bring any witnesses he wanted to call on that day.

The judge warned him if he did not turn up that day the case was going ahead without him.

The defendant asked was the court being recorded and was told it wasn't and he said 'I am entitled to that as a living man.'

O'Neill held up a certificate and said 'that's who I am, a living man.'

Judge McElholm said he could believe whatever he liked from the Internet but he had to make his case on November 15.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media