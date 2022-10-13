Search

13 Oct 2022

Lyra McKee: Trial of eight men accused to begin November 2

All of the accused are currently on bail

Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry on April 18, 2019

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 3:13 PM

A mixed committal hearing involving 8 men charged in connection with the murder and rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead is scheduled to go ahead at the start of November Derry Magistrate's Court heard today. 

The hearing to decide if the defendants should be sent for trial is set to be dealt with on November 2, 3 and 4.

Gérard Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court both in Derry are charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18 2019 and also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens, Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park, Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia's Walk and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens all in Derry are all charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date. 

At today's hearing some counsel for the accused said that there coukd be some difficulties meeting those dates. 

However, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that cases of this nature are being managed 'at a higher level'. 

He said that he wanted the case to be handled by District Judge McElholm who had been dealing with it for some time. 

A prosecution barrister said that there was some urgency as two men who had already been returned for trial had a no bill application pending and this could not be dealt with until all of the accused were either returned for trial or not. 

David Heraghty counsel for Devine said that he was anxious that the dates in November should not be 'lost' by any delay. 

Judge McStay adjourned the case until November 19 for a review to ensure things were on course for the November dates. 

All of the accused are currently on bail. 

