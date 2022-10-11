"No two women are the same, no two births are the same, no two pregnancies are the same so I feel like everyone should be treated uniquely"

Derry woman, Christina Duddy, gave birth to her little girl Layla in her home on the 8th of September this year.

The mum of two, also mum to baby Leo who is 18 months, was determined to give birth to her little girl at home after a quite traumatic birth with Leo in hospital in April of last year.

Christina is loving life as a mum of two

The 32 year old hopes to inspire women, not necessarily to have a homebirth, but to ask questions and decide what birth plan is best for them and their baby.

Christina explained: "I also had a natural birth with Leo at the hospital but I really wanted a home birth.

"The hospital didn't really support it with him being my first baby but they agreed to keep looking at it but at 38 weeks they said no.

"I was absolutely devastated. I just went 'okay, this is my first birth' and home births weren't really a big thing. I trusted their judgement.

"Once I went into labour, I stayed at 8cm for a long time and I was nearly taken in for a section and I just saw how quickly things can get out of control and the fact that I had no control.

"There were a few things that didn't go to plan, I still had a natural birth but it was not the birth plan I had wanted.

"After that had happened, I became obsessed with childbirth and the physiological side of things."

Christina researched meticulously and became certain she wanted a home birth if she was ever to have another child.

Baby Layla was born of the 8th of September 2022

"I became engrossed," she continued. "I became engrossed with the idea of a natural, undisturbed birth. I thought to myself, if I ever do get pregnant again I am going to take it into my hands and do what is right for me and that is exactly what I did."

Only two percent of women have home births in the UK but Christina felt this was the best choice for her, "Homebirth is definitely not for everyone but my outlook on it is no two women are the same, no two births are the same, no two pregnancies are the same so I feel like everyone should be treated uniquely and not all off the one sheet.

"Everyone needs their choices to be heard and what suits them. I was adamant to have a homebirth but obviously not at any cost.

"Obviously, the safety of my baby and myself was a priority. We had the car parked at the door ready and the hospital is a ten minute drive from the house.

"I was very in tune with myself and my baby the whole way through the pregnancy.

Christina cries with joy as she holds her baby girl for the first time

"We took it day by day right up until I went into labour. Even though I was determined, I was very much of the mindset, 'we will see how me and the baby feel.' I really trusted that the baby would let me know."

Last month, surrounded by family, Christina gave birth to baby Layla at home in what she describes as a "beautiful and chilled birth."

"It was a beautiful experience," she said. "Layla arrived into the world in her daddy's arms. After having Layla, the difference in my mental health compared to after having Leo is crazy.

"It was a completely different experience, in a positive way, to when Leo was born. When he was born, my partner Kevin was allowed to stay for an hour and then he had to leave.

"It was a very lonely experience and I was scared; I felt so isolated. But this time around, it was so chilled, it was so relaxed and I was surrounded by my family.

"Kevin was there, my mammy was there, Leo was there, my doula was there. I could be surrounded by people I love.

"The transition for Leo was also amazing, I never left the house or left him and came back with a baby. He never witnessed the birth but he was there kissing my cheek after Layla was here. It was so lovely.

Little Leo watches over his beloved baby sister

"Having my doula there too was just amazing. She supported me the whole way. Doulas are amazing. They can advocate for you too- if you go to the hospital- and they can support you and give women that confidence during their birth. They are not medical, but they are an amazing support."

Christina has made many of her own decisions, both pre and post pregnancy, from everything to her birth plan to choosing to source placenta capsules for her postpartum recovery.

Christina added: "As I say, homebirth and my birth story is not for everyone but I do think women are scared and they don't need to be.

"I think women need to hear all their choices and choose what is best for them. I am a huge advocate for homebirth but it is not for everyone.

Christina is all smiles with her doula after Layla was delivered at the family home

"I am, however, a huge advocate for women to take their births into their own hands. I would love for women to make the decision as to what is best for them, to ask those questions. Women need to do what is right for them and right for their baby."

Christina sourced her placenta capsules via https://donegalplacenta. weebly.com/ and her doula via https://doula.org.uk/ about-doulas/