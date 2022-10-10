Search

10 Oct 2022

Man who came to Derry to attend uncle's funeral charged with assaulting partner

He received a sentence of three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said it was 'unfortunate' that this incident occurred

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 12:43 PM

A man who came to Derry to attend his uncle's funeral has received a suspended sentence at the local Magistrate's Court today.

John Paul Stokes (21) with an address in Romford in London appeared charged with assaulting his partner on October 8.

The court heard that police were flagged down by a member of the public at around 10.30pm on that date in Spencer Road. 

They told police they had witnessed a male assault a female 'round the corner'.

Police investigated and spoke to Stokes and his partner. 

The woman told them that Stokes had pulled her by the hair, bit her behind her ear and punched her in the face. 

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant had come from London for his uncle's funeral. 

He said that both parties had taken 'a fair amount of alcohol' and had fallen out. 

He said his client deserved credit for his guilty plea and asked the court to take account of the circumstances of why Stokes was in the city. 

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said it was 'unfortunate' that this incident occurred when the defendant was here for a funeral. 

She imposed a sentence of three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

