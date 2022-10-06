Derry store to close due to rising costs less than one year after opening

Derry business, Pre Loved Threads is set to close its doors just ten months after opening on the city's Waterloo Street.



With many businesses feeling the crunch with the rising costs, smaller independent businesses are hit the hardest across the city.



Anne McGowan, opened her shop, Preloved Threads, last December in a bid to reuse, repair and recycle unwanted clothing.

The business buys clothes people no longer want, some of it never worn, or clothes that may need repaired, to sell on, instead of them being thrown away.

However, unfortunately due to the cost of living crisis and ever increasing costs, Anna has made the difficult decision to close her store.



In a recent Facebook post, Anne said it is "simply not viable" to remain open.



"It has been a difficult decision for me to make but with the constantly rising costs of rent, rates and electricity, it is now clear that it simply is not viable to keep the shop open," Anne wrote. "Therefore Preloved Threads will be closing its doors.

"Thank you so much to all our wonderful customers who supported us by visiting our shop, sharing our posts on social media and sending new customers our way by word of mouth.



"It's been great getting to know you all and your custom was much appreciated. We hope to see you all at some stage in the future.

"Next time around it will be bigger and better."