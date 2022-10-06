Search

06 Oct 2022

Derry store to close due to rising costs less than one year after opening

"With the constant rising costs of rent, rates and electricity, it is now clear that it simply is not viable to keep the shop open"

Derry store to close due to rising costs less than one year after opening

In a recent Facebook post, owner Anne McGowan said it is "simply not viable" to remain open

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

06 Oct 2022 2:57 PM

Derry business, Pre Loved Threads is set to close its doors just ten months after opening on the city's Waterloo Street.


With many businesses feeling the crunch with the rising costs, smaller independent businesses are hit the hardest across the city.


Anne McGowan, opened her shop, Preloved Threads, last December in a bid to reuse, repair and recycle unwanted clothing.

The business buys clothes people no longer want, some of it never worn, or clothes that may need repaired, to sell on, instead of them being thrown away.

However, unfortunately due to the cost of living crisis and ever increasing costs, Anna has made the difficult decision to close her store. 


In a recent Facebook post, Anne said it is "simply not viable" to remain open.


"It has been a difficult decision for me to make but with the constantly rising costs of rent, rates and electricity, it is now clear that it simply is not viable to keep the shop open," Anne wrote. "Therefore Preloved Threads will be closing its doors.

"Thank you so much to all our wonderful customers who supported us by visiting our shop, sharing our posts on social media and sending new customers our way by word of mouth. 


"It's been great getting to know you all and your custom was much appreciated. We hope to see you all at some stage in the future.

"Next time around it will be bigger and better."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media