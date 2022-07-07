£30,000 suspected cannabis seized by Police at premises in Derry

Police officers seized suspected Class B drugs from a premises in the city yesterday.

The suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of £30,000, was seized in the Asylum Road area where local Response Policing officers were in the area dealing with an unrelated matter.

While there, they observed suspicious activity, and a bag thrown from a window of an address. Officers successfully located the bag, which contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "With assistance from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood colleagues, a search of a nearby address was conducted where further suspected cannabis and other items was seized, and a 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.

"He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

"We’re grateful for the support from the local community and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs where they live to contact us on 101.

"The quicker we receive information, the quicker we can act. Even if you think it’s not significant, it could make all the difference."