Search

30 Jun 2022

Ferguson; Cancer patients cannot wait any longer for functioning Executive

Ferguson; Cancer patients cannot wait any longer for functioning Executive

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

30 Jun 2022 1:48 PM

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said cancer patients should not have to wait a day longer for the restoration of an Executive.

And she said that patients suffering from life-changing illnesses can’t wait while the DUP cosy up with factions of the British Tory party in their negotiation with the EU. 

The Foyle MLA said: "Cancer patients are being left behind because of one party's refusal to work with others to make politics work.

"Reports this morning of a woman receiving a delayed cancer diagnosis are deeply concerning and doctors on the coal face of the battle against cancer are calling for political leadership and the restoration of an Executive to provide funding for cancer services and the cancer strategy.

“Our healthcare system is in crisis, waiting lists continue to grow and cancer diagnosis targets are not being met. Patients are bearing the brunt of the DUPs boycott of the Executive.

"We need an Executive up and running today to start investing an extra £1 billion in our health service to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, fund mental health and cancer services and transform our health service.

“Patients suffering from life-changing illnesses can’t wait while the DUP cosy up with factions of the British Tory party in their negotiation with the EU. 

“I urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and North South bodies and form an Executive to work with the other parties so work can begin urgently to fix the health service.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media