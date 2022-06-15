Police dealing with three devices left at three different locations in Derry

Police are currently dealing with securing three different devices left at three different locations within Derry.

The Police have released a statement which read: "We’re dealing with a report made this afternoon, 15th June, that three devices have been left at three different locations in the city.

We recognise as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.

Our officers are at these scenes in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street area and Crescent Link area and we ask that you adhere to any directions in place.

We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances. We ask for your co-operation and patience as we deal with these incidents and we will keep you updated.