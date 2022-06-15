Police dealing with three devices left at three different locations in Derry

Police are currently dealing with securing three different devices left at three different locations within Derry.
The Police have released a statement which read: "We’re dealing with a report made this afternoon, 15th June, that three devices have been left at three different locations in the city.
We recognise as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.
Our officers are at these scenes in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street area and Crescent Link area and we ask that you adhere to any directions in place.
We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances. We ask for your co-operation and patience as we deal with these incidents and we will keep you updated.
There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss
New Principal of St Joseph's Boys' School (left) Ciara Deane with outgoing Principal Martina McCarron and two of the school's pupils
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.