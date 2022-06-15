Beloved father of Sister Clare Crockett has passed away suddenly

Beloved father of Sister Clare Crockett, Gerald (Doc) Crockett, sadly passed away suddenly on June 14.

The father of three, also dad to Shauna and Megan, passed away at his home at Lavery Fold.

The funeral procession will leave from his daughter Shauna's home, 212 Bishop Street on Friday June 17 at 11am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. The Interment will be held in the City Cemetery afterwards.

The Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link : http://longtowerchurch.org/ webcam



Tributes have flooded in for the family for their tragic and sudden loss.

One family friend wrote: "One of the best. He will be sorely missed. Fly high Doc. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Another wrote: "Heartbreaking for his daughters to lose their daddy. God rest him, his late wife and Sister Clare. Deepest condolences to his family. Will keep them all in my prayers."

Carr Family Funeral Directors wrote: "Deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him."

His daughter Shauna shared their post with simply the emoji of a broken heart.

Local legend, Micky Doherty, also sent his sincere condolences to the family writing: "I think the whole town is in shock and saddened. To hear the awful news Doc Crockett, Sister Clare’s daddy, passed away so suddenly. He was some character, full of fun and one liners. Just thinking of Shauna and Megan and the Crockett family. Just so tough on them."