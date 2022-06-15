Beloved father of Sister Clare Crockett has passed away suddenly

The father of three passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday
Beloved father of Sister Clare Crockett, Gerald (Doc) Crockett, sadly passed away suddenly on June 14.
The father of three, also dad to Shauna and Megan, passed away at his home at Lavery Fold.
The funeral procession will leave from his daughter Shauna's home, 212 Bishop Street on Friday June 17 at 11am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. The Interment will be held in the City Cemetery afterwards.
The Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link : http://longtowerchurch.org/ webcam
Tributes have flooded in for the family for their tragic and sudden loss.
One family friend wrote: "One of the best. He will be sorely missed. Fly high Doc. I'm so sorry for your loss."
Another wrote: "Heartbreaking for his daughters to lose their daddy. God rest him, his late wife and Sister Clare. Deepest condolences to his family. Will keep them all in my prayers."
Carr Family Funeral Directors wrote: "Deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him."
His daughter Shauna shared their post with simply the emoji of a broken heart.
Local legend, Micky Doherty, also sent his sincere condolences to the family writing: "I think the whole town is in shock and saddened. To hear the awful news Doc Crockett, Sister Clare’s daddy, passed away so suddenly. He was some character, full of fun and one liners. Just thinking of Shauna and Megan and the Crockett family. Just so tough on them."
There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss
New Principal of St Joseph's Boys' School (left) Ciara Deane with outgoing Principal Martina McCarron and two of the school's pupils
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.