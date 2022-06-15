New St Cecilia's Principal thanks predecessor for leaving her with a solid foundation

The new Principal of St Cecilia's College, Mary Jo O'Carolan, has paid tribute to her outgoing predecessor, Martine Mulhern.

Ms O'Carolan will take over as Principal at the start of the new school year in September having served as Ms Mulhern's deputy for the last three years.

The end of a 10-year era will come to an end at the closure of the current term with Principal Mulhern taking early retirement.

Mary Jo thanked Martine for the work she had done and ensuring that she has a strong foundation to write a new chapter in St Cecilia's history.

She said: “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as the new Principal of St Cecilia’s College. Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to the many achievements of the outgoing Principal, Martine Mulhern.

“She has been a support and mentor to me since I joined the school community as Vice-Principal in 2019.

“Martine's dedication, sincerity, integrity and commitment to the girls has been an inspiration. She will be greatly missed. I feel confident that as the new Principal of St Cecilia's, I stand on solid foundations, surrounded by a thriving community as the school writes its next chapter.

The out-going Principal of St Cecilia's College, Martine Mulhern, who leaves after 10 years in the role

“It goes without saying that St Cecilia’s College is at the heart of the local community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the pupils, their parents and all those organisations who do so much to enrich the experience of our pupils academically, spiritually and emotionally.

“The last few years have been extremely challenging for us all. Therefore, my priorities will be to continue to support the health and well-being of the students, further develop the curriculum to suit the needs of all learners, whilst, fostering in our girls the desire to reach their full educational potential.

“Never mind Derry girls, St Cecilia's girls are unique: fun, creative, kind, but most of all full of immense talent. I will do my utmost in the coming years to ensure that this talent continues to be nurtured in all who attend St Cecilia’s College.

“I am blessed to have an excellent staff and I will be drawing on their expertise and support in the years ahead to ensure St Cecilia's College remains a welcoming and vibrant educational community.

“I would like also to acknowledge the work of our Board of Governors. The Governors give so generously of their time to ensure the highest standard of education is delivered in the school. The warm ethos of the school springs entirely from their commitment.

“Finally, I wish to say that I relish the opportunity of working within this wonderful community of people as the new Principal and will work hard to ensure St Cecilia's College remains an outstanding educational family.”