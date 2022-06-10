Derry Diabetes support group set to host 'Dander for Diabetes' to raise vital awareness

The T1 Club, a local independent group in Derry which provides vital support to children and young people with diabetes and their families, is hosting a walk for awareness next week in Brooke Park.

The event, to be held Saturday June 18 at 2pm in Brooke Park. is the 'Dander for Diabetes' awareness walk to celebrate Diabetes Week (June 13-19), followed by a family party with entertainment in the Leisure Centre.

The group is currently already completing their '10,000 steps for 10 days' fundraising challenge to raise vital funds for the group in the build up to the big awareness event.

All proceeds from the fundraising will go towards their support services and events for the young people and their families.

The T1 Club, set up in 2019, is run by parents to help support other families and young people with Type One Diabetes in the surrounding area.

Edelle Irwin, one of the groups founders, said: "The T1 Club is Northern Ireland’s first independent children’s diabetes group.

"The group helps young people, children and toddlers as young as one as they learn to live with T1 diabetes.

"As well as a WhatsApp group for parents and a very active Facebook and Twitter page, the group holds events for young people to attend in the North West.

"The group is based in Derry, but they have families travel from all over the North West and Donegal to come to their monthly meetups, children's activities and larger awareness events.

"We are a group of parents in Derry trying to make real change for young people with diabetes and their families."

Everyone is welcome to join in on the 'Dander for Diabetes' and all details about the event and the group can be accessed via their website: www.t1club.co.uk

You can also find information about the group via their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TypeOneClub and Twitter page: @T1club

Type One diabetes causes the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood to become too high.

It happens when your body cannot produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose.

You need to take insulin every day to keep your blood glucose levels under control.

Managing type 1 diabetes can take time to get used to and is not linked with age or being overweight; these things are linked with type 2 diabetes.