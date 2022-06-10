Major delays after road traffic collision on Clooney Road

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible
Motorists are advised of long delays on the Clooney Road in Ballykelly due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic is down to one lane heading in the direction of Derry and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A report has found the Derry Four were coerced by the RUC into wrongly confessing to the murder of Lt Stephen Kirkby in 1979
Located in the shadow of the famous Derry Walls and overlooking the Bogside, they have the atmosphere of a local with the energy of a pub in the heart of the city centre
Paul Witters celebrating Christmas with a younger relative. Paul was 15-years of age when a plastic bullet fired by an RUC officer killed him in Derry, 1981.
