Search

10 Jun 2022

McLaughlin: Families struggling to meet soaring petrol prices

Big price increases at the pump - Fuel supply issues as in UK unlikely, but large price hikes over last year

Petrol prices hit the £100 mark to fill up a family car for the first time earlier this week

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

10 Jun 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, has said families across the North are struggling to put petrol in their cars due to the soaring cost of fuel.

She was speaking after the cost of filling the average family car with petrol recently hit £100 for the first time.

Ms McLaughlin called on the British government to explore further support for people in the wake of constant price increases.

She said: “Families across the North and Britain are under increasing pressure with each passing day.

“We have seen the cost of gas and electricity bills increase on a monthly basis and now the price of petrol is increasing by the day, people just can’t keep up.

“News that the average family car now costs £100 to fill will rightly cause concern for many, the reality is people simply don’t have that kind of money to spare.”

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Sinéad McLaughlin

Ms McLaughlin stressed that action to get prices back down to an affordable level must be taken as many people use their vehicles as part of their employment.

She added: “Unless action is taken to meet these costs it will have huge knock-on effects for our society.

“Many people rely on a car to get to their place of work, to take their children to school, for important appointments or to see their family and friends.

“The cost of petrol impacts everyone, from our health staff in hospitals, to carers who work in the community, our teachers, our hospitality and retail workers and on and on.

“The British government cannot stand by while people struggle, the fuel duty cut introduced in March has proven to be totally deficient in the face of rising prices at the pump.

“Closer to home we need to see the DUP end their boycott and get our institutions up and running again so we can access the millions currently unspent at Stormont and get money into people’s pockets to help them deal with these rising costs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media