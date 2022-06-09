Search

09 Jun 2022

Ten years in prison for sexual abuse of two children

09 Jun 2022 4:21 PM

A computer science graduate who admitted raping a nine-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother during a litany of sexual abuse over a four year period starting in August 2013, has been jailed for 10 years at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine.

Joshua Adam Olphert, 26, from Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings in the Waterside area of Derry, pleaded guilty to a total of fourteen offences of sexually abusing the children.

The offences included oral and anal rapes, engaging in sex acts in the presence of children by masturbating, causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and sexually assaulting the children.

Olphert's offending, which took place in the home of a family member, was uncovered when his female victim told her mother about the abuse three years ago. He was arrested and during interviews with police officers he admitted most of the allegations the two children had made against him.

Judge Philip Gilpin told Olphert, who had a previously clear record, that if he'd contested the charges and been convicted by a jury, he would have jailed him for fourteen and a half years.

Judge Gilpin said the maximum sentence for raping a child under thirteen was life and the maximum sentence for causing or inciting a child under thirteen to engage in sexual activity was fourteen years.

In a victim impact statement, the victims' mother stated that Olphert's abuse of her two young children had caused considerable harm to them.

"They were left with a childhood which was never expected and one that they should not have had to endure", she wrote.

Since the abuse the young girl has had to engage with the mental health services crisis team and she has self harmed.

Judge Gilpin said Olphert's culpability was high and among the aggravating features of the abuse were the tender ages of the two victims and the fact that it was a significant breach of trust case.

Olphert told a consultant psychiatrist following his admissions of guilt: "I did not see it as a sexual thing, I saw it as a means to an end".

Olphert, who denied having deviant sexual thoughts, has since apologised to his two victims and accepted that his abuse of them was premeditated.

As well as imposing a 10-year determinate jail sentence, Judge Gilpin also imposed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and he also imposed licensing conditions which Olphert must comply with after his prison release. Those conditions will be for an indefinite period.

