Popular Derry salon forced to close due to rising costs 

Popular Derry hair salon, Connor & Company, situated on the Strand Road looking over the Quay, has been forced to close with immediate effect.

The salon, which opened in 2019, has been a customer favourite within the city but has been forced to close due to "unforeseen circumstances," including the current cost of living crisis.

Making the announcement today, owner Connor Grant wrote: "Due to recent unforeseen circumstances, coupled with the spike in costs of rates, utilities and more, we have no choice but to close Connor and Company with immediate effect.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and have tried absolutely everything we can to avoid this being the case. Since opening in summer 2019, we have had so much wonderful love and support of which we will be forever grateful. Thank you all for everything."

Customers have since flooded the post with heartfelt messages giving their well wishes and condolences on the news.

One customer wrote: "I hope everyone gets back up and running ASAP, I always loved visiting. Best of luck to all."

Another added: "Sorry to hear this. Lockdowns have played havoc in our businesses then the cost of everything not helping. Good luck in your future plan."