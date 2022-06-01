Search

01 Jun 2022

Derry "hidden gem" cafe wins top award at NI Hospitality Awards 2022

Local restaurant scoops Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year

Derry "hidden gem" cafe wins top award at NI Hospitality Awards 2022

The wonderful staff at the Hidden City Cafe with winning certificate and flowers. L-R: Laura McDowell, Bekah Devine, JK McNicholl and Tori Messenger

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

01 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

Derry's Hidden City Cafe has come out on top after scooping the award for Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year in the county.

The "Hidden" cafe is a gem within the city, serving locally sourced, fresh meals, providing a wide range of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The local cafe also supports a "pay ahead" scheme which allows the public to support free meals for those who may need them.

Their well deserved win, voted for by the public, was announced at The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022 during the ceremony that took place on Tuesday, May 31, at The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Speaking on their win, Hidden City Cafe said: "We at Hidden City Cafe are delighted to have been nominated and to win as the best casual dining establishment in the county. 

"As always, the public support for what we do speaks volumes about how people genuinely want change not just with the food we make and serve but also for the ethos of want we stand for. 

"We are also nominated in the 2022 North West Business Awards on the 17th of June which is one for our home city and we are really looking forward to that one. Thank you to everyone who voted."

The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022 is an exclusive celebration of the people and businesses that make the country a great place to visit or call home; from restaurants, bars and hotels to shopping complexes, festivals and cultural venues that enhance the country’s cultural landscape.

The winners were voted for by the public and are a true reflection of the success, professionalism and ethos.

A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022, said: “The Awards have acknowledged some incredible individuals who make a positive difference to the hospitality industry.

“It was great to meet with inspiring people that work hard and go above and beyond the call of duty to meet their guests’ needs and improve the country’s cultural scene.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

Short Order Chef, Comhghall Corr-McNicholl with Owner and Chef Justyn McNicholl receiving the cafe's award

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media