Derry "hidden gem" cafe wins top award at NI Hospitality Awards 2022

Derry's Hidden City Cafe has come out on top after scooping the award for Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year in the county.

The "Hidden" cafe is a gem within the city, serving locally sourced, fresh meals, providing a wide range of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The local cafe also supports a "pay ahead" scheme which allows the public to support free meals for those who may need them.

Their well deserved win, voted for by the public, was announced at The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022 during the ceremony that took place on Tuesday, May 31, at The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Speaking on their win, Hidden City Cafe said: "We at Hidden City Cafe are delighted to have been nominated and to win as the best casual dining establishment in the county.

"As always, the public support for what we do speaks volumes about how people genuinely want change not just with the food we make and serve but also for the ethos of want we stand for.

"We are also nominated in the 2022 North West Business Awards on the 17th of June which is one for our home city and we are really looking forward to that one. Thank you to everyone who voted."

The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022 is an exclusive celebration of the people and businesses that make the country a great place to visit or call home; from restaurants, bars and hotels to shopping complexes, festivals and cultural venues that enhance the country’s cultural landscape.

The winners were voted for by the public and are a true reflection of the success, professionalism and ethos.

A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022, said: “The Awards have acknowledged some incredible individuals who make a positive difference to the hospitality industry.

“It was great to meet with inspiring people that work hard and go above and beyond the call of duty to meet their guests’ needs and improve the country’s cultural scene.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

Short Order Chef, Comhghall Corr-McNicholl with Owner and Chef Justyn McNicholl receiving the cafe's award