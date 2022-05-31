Police investigating shot fired from High Park flat

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating a serious incident in the city last night, May 30, during which a shot was fired and significant damage was caused to a property.

The incident at a flat in High Park was reported to police at around 11.30pm, but it's believed to have occurred at around 10.30pm. Entry to the block of flats was forced with damage caused to the front entryway.

Police enquiries have confirmed that as the male occupant came to his front door, a shot was fired through the door.

Following this, it's reported a number of masked men, some of whom are reported to have been carrying poles and bars, attacked his flat from outside by throwing bricks and other items at it, smashing windows.

The assailants did not gain entry to his flat, however, the victim was struck by an object thrown through the window and he sustained a head injury.

Detectives have been at the scene and in the area today, conducting enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who could have been seriously injured, or worse. We are treating this as attempted murder, at this time.

"As our enquiries continue to establish who was involved and a motive, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this despicable attack to get in touch with us. We want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night, between 10pm and 11pm, to contact us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2107 of 30/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/