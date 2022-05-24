Cllr Heaney: Springtown Road development will help reduce social housing waiting list

Sinn Féin councillor for Foyleside, Conor Heaney, has welcomed the granting of planning approval for 260 new social and affordable homes and new community facilities on the upper Springtown Road.

The planning committee of Derry City & Strabane District Council gave the green light to the new homes which Cllr Heaney insists will help reduce waiting lists for social housing.

Cllr Heaney added that he hoped the new development would also allow new bus routes and pedestrian safety measures to be developed in the upper Springtown Road area.

He said: “I am delighted that council’s planning committee approved this application which will be constructed above the existing Derrymore Estate on the Springtown Road.

“It will help to further reduce waiting lists for social housing and provide vital new community facilities and communal spaces for local residents.

“I intend to lobby the Department for Infrastructure and Translink to ask them to liaise with the developers to ensure that bus turning facilities are incorporated into the new development.

“This would allow the existing Ulsterbus Hazelbank service to be extended to cover all the estates in the upper Springfield Road.

“It is also vital that the Department for Infrastructure implement additional road safety measures in the area to prevent further incidents caused by death driving before this new development is constructed.”

On the decision by the Council, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department, as a statutory consultee, provided comment on this planning application to Derry City and Strabane District Council as the planning authority.

“It is a Developer's responsibility to mitigate the transport impact of their development as far as practicable particularly in major planning applications where public transport facilities and safe connections for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles are an important consideration.

“The Department provided detailed consideration and input on these matters to the Council and the Developer through consultation responses and discussions. Full details of the Departments response are available at: https://epicpublic.planningni.gov.uk/publicaccess/”

With regard to extended bus routes serving the new development, a Translink spokesperson added: “We are committed to transforming public transport and continue to work with the planning consultants and the Department for Infrastructure to ensure local travel needs will be met.”