Over £30k raised for Foyle Hospice at charity auction held by James O'Hara and Sons

Ballykelly car dealer, James O'Hara and Sons, hosted a charity auction last month to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

The event, held at The Vale Centre, Greysteel on Saturday April 9, raised a staggering £30,068, with all donations going directly to the Hospice.

The fundraising event was scheduled to take place in 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic.

Nearly 150 items were donated and auctioned. Prizes included an overnight stay in the Galgorm for two people, a weekend stay at Arranmore Island Lighthouse Donegal and a two person Rally Car Experience in Monaghan, all of which raised just under £1000 each.

Tickets to the All Ireland Final managed to raise a staggering £3000.

Everyone at James O'Hara and Sons thanked the community for their support, "We were honoured today to hand over a cheque for over £30,000 to Foyle Hospice.

"We would like to thank everyone who donated and thank all those who took the time to be a part of the recent charity auction. It wouldn’t have been possible without your support."

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Foyle Hospice said: “James O’Hara and Sons are Champion Corporate Fundraisers.

"Their support, dedication and commitment to helping their community and our local hospice is inspiring, with their help we have been able to provide specialist palliative care to local patients and their families.

"It is vital that our local businesses continue to support Foyle Hospice, as it is with their efforts and the backing of our community that we are able to keep the doors to the Hospice open.

"We have had the honour of caring for over 20,000 local patients and their families since 1985 and with the help of our corporate and community supporters we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services, support and counselling to our patients and their families.

"James O’Hara and Sons have made such a difference with their donation, we are humbled that they choose Foyle Hospice to support.”

If you are a local business or employer and would like to get you and your team involved your support would be vital to Foyle Hospice.

Sheila continued: "You can organise, attend or sponsor an event or even volunteer in our gardens for a team building day. Every single penny and hour donated makes a difference to Foyle Hospice, its patients and their families. To get involved email sheiladuffy@foylehospice.com. We are always grateful for your support."

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea, please call 028 71 359 888.