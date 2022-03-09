Search

09 Mar 2022

People Before Profit to propose Council sets up Hardship Fund for households struggling to pay energy bills

People Before Profit to propose Council sets up Hardship Fund for households struggling to pay energy bills

Cllr Shaun Harkin: "We'll be bringing forward proposals to help people now and will back any proposals that shift the burden for this crisis onto elites and corporations."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

09 Mar 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Cllr Shaun Harkin says People Before Profit will be calling for the Council to set up a Hardship Emergency Fund to help those in Derry struggling to pay their energy bills.

A special full Council meeting has been called for Friday at 2pm to discuss the cost of living crisis following a number of sharp hikes by energy companies to gas and electric tariffs.

Cllr Harkin, who represents the Foyleside ward, insisted that the Hardship Fund could be set up by using the £3million of unspent Covid-19 funding and that the Department for Communities as well as the energy companies should be called upon to match that figure.

He said: “We welcome the emergency meeting of Derry and Strabane Council to address the impact of the cost of living crisis on people in all our communities.

“The Council recently voted to support our motion condemning the response from government, business and regulators to the crisis as 'criminally inadequate'.

“Energy companies are not being taxed properly. Nor are billionaires and big corporations who made huge profits during the pandemic. Executive parties have engaged in cynical point-scoring doing too little, too late.

“We'll be bringing forward proposals to help people now and will back any proposals that shift the burden for this crisis onto elites and corporations.

“This includes our proposal for the Council to take the lead in setting up a Hardship Emergency Fund using £3 million in unspent Covid funding that can be match-funded by the Department for Communities and further supported by energy companies and other profitable corporations.

“This in and of itself isn't enough but it can be done and can help force further action by Stormont.

“We expect Westminster and Stormont to be doing a lot more to stop people from facing destitution.

“Months ago Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance rejected a call for Stormont to declare a Hardship Emergency followed by putting adequate financial measures in place based on the scale of the cost of living crisis. Instead there's been piecemeal efforts that are providing very little protection to those in dire straits.

“Where is the urgency that we saw from government when bankers needed bailed out and when big corporations needed help during the pandemic? It's not there because it's workers, the vulnerable and struggling organisations who are being hit the hardest now.

“Wages have stagnated and decreased over many years. Disastrous welfare reform has impoverished many in our communities.

“Cost of living protests demanding government intervention to protect people from hardship and workers strikes for pay increases are sending a very clear message that business as usual cannot go on.

“Workers and the least well-off should not be treated differently to elites and the politically connected.

“We urge people to make their voices heard ahead of Friday's meeting. This is an opportunity to send a message to Executive parties, to the Stormont Assembly and to Westminster that radical action must be taken to put people and communities first.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media