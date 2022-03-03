Derry death notices for March 3, 2022

WALLIS – 2nd March, 2022 – In proud and loving memory of Margaret Rose Wallis (nee Mc Cartney), formerly of 28 Lecky Road, who died at her home in Chesapeake , Virginia, beloved wife of the late Johnny, and mother of James, Elizabeth, Deirdre, Liam and Patricia, sister of the late Liam, Mary Wallis and Sadie Wray, much loved grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, dear mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Requiem Mass will be Monday 7th. March at 11am the Prince of Peace Church Chesapeake, Virginia. There will be a Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower, on Monday April 11 at10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for her
