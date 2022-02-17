Search

17 Feb 2022

Civic reception held to honour local Pearson National Teaching Award winners

Civic reception held to honour local Pearson National Teaching Award winners

Mayor Warke with the four amazing local teachers recognised individually for their outstanding contribution to education

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

17 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has hosted a civic reception to recognise the four local winners at the Pearson National Teaching Awards for 2021.

Marie Lindsay, the former principal of St Mary's College in the city, won the award for lifetime achievement, while Lisneal College's, Michael Allen, was awarded the Head Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School category.

The other local winners were Aine Mellon, St Patrick's and St Brigid's College Claudy for Excellence in Special Needs Education and the Learning and Development Team at the North West Regional College in the Further Education Team of the Year category.

The Awards were established in 1998 by David Lord Puttnam CBE as a means of recognising and celebrating excellence in education across the UK.

Speaking at the awards, Mayor Warke said: "I was proud to recognise the outstanding and inspirational contribution the four local prize winners recognised in this year's awards have made to the lives of young people in the City and District.

"The influence of a good teacher can last a lifetime, they show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are.

"On behalf of everyone in the City and District I want to thank you for the positive impact you have had on so many lives and congratulate you on this prestigious recognition."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media