Civic reception held to honour local Pearson National Teaching Award winners

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has hosted a civic reception to recognise the four local winners at the Pearson National Teaching Awards for 2021.

Marie Lindsay, the former principal of St Mary's College in the city, won the award for lifetime achievement, while Lisneal College's, Michael Allen, was awarded the Head Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School category.

The other local winners were Aine Mellon, St Patrick's and St Brigid's College Claudy for Excellence in Special Needs Education and the Learning and Development Team at the North West Regional College in the Further Education Team of the Year category.

The Awards were established in 1998 by David Lord Puttnam CBE as a means of recognising and celebrating excellence in education across the UK.

Speaking at the awards, Mayor Warke said: "I was proud to recognise the outstanding and inspirational contribution the four local prize winners recognised in this year's awards have made to the lives of young people in the City and District.

"The influence of a good teacher can last a lifetime, they show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are.

"On behalf of everyone in the City and District I want to thank you for the positive impact you have had on so many lives and congratulate you on this prestigious recognition."