£2 million NI outdoor learning project launched by McIlveen

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen announces £2 million funding for Outdoor Learning project in pre-schools, nurseries and primary schools across NI
Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has announced the launch of an Outdoor Learning Project for pre-schools, nursery and primary schools across Northern Ireland.
The project will provide additional funding to pre-schools, nursery schools and primary schools to purchase outdoor play equipment that will support the delivery of high quality outdoor play and learning experiences for their pupils.
Minister McIlveen said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of the Outdoor Learning Project.
"This significant investment, of almost £2 million, will assist schools to enhance their outdoor learning spaces and provide good quality play equipment.
“The importance of outdoor play for children’s development cannot be underestimated.
"It supports children to be physically healthier and also has significant mental health and educational benefits.
"This project will enable schools to increase outdoor learning opportunities for children across Northern Ireland.”
All pre-schools, nursery schools and primary schools in Northern Ireland will be provided with funding of between £1,000 and £2,500 dependent on their size.
Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan: "I would urge the Minister to use her powers to do more to ease the financial burden on vulnerable individuals."
Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen announces £2 million funding for Outdoor Learning project in pre-schools, nurseries and primary schools across NI
Derry residents who get their gas supply from Firmus face a price hike of 33.57 per cent to their bills which kicks in later this month.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.