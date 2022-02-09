Demolish dangerous Dunfield eyesore

A residents group has set up an online petition demanding the Council demolish a “dangerous eyesore”.

The Dunfield Residents and Friends Conservation Association (DRFCA) claim a building development in the area that was started but then halted has now become a blot on the landscape and a danger to the public.

Work began on building new houses but then suddenly stopped with no explanation with the ruins of the half-built homes become dens for drink and drug abuse with vandals said to be frequent visitors as well.

DRFCA want the site to be demolished so that the green corridor from Prehan Woods can once again be enjoyed by dog walkers and visitors – not to mention the return to the site of wildlife.

A spokesperson for DRFCA, Felicity McCall, said: “The situation has been untenable for three years now but in recent weeks it has escalated dramatically.

“A fortnight ago, the PSNI were called to the area several times; vandalism and fighting are common until the early hours.

“This is clearly a known party spot, with young people from around 11 and 12 (at night) arriving on foot, by private car and tax – many with carryouts.

“We are concerned and distressed at the state of some of these vulnerable young people and are concerned it is only a matter of time before there is a tragedy.

“Over the past winter the condition of these houses has deteriorated significantly. Vandalised on a regular basis they have had their doors and windows smashed; tiles have come off the roof; there has been an attempt to set fire to them.

“They are a focal point for young people and anti-social behaviour is taking place several nights a week. The site is strewn with empty alcohol bottles, and the council have been called to remove syringes, needles and drug packets from nearby.

“Vandalism has now spread to the houses and vehicles in the street. The houses are an eyesore.”

The Derry News contacted Derry City & Strabane District Council who while they did not comment on whether or not plans were in place to demolish the derelict, unfinished housing site at Dunfield, they were working with both the owner of the site and the PSNI to keep the area safe.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “Council is aware of ongoing issues at the derelict site in Dunfield Terrace.

“We are working with the owner of the site and our partners in the area to ensure the site is made safe, and community safety wardens have been monitoring the area and working with the PSNI regarding issues of anti-social behaviour.

“We would urge parents to please warn children of the dangers of accessing derelict buildings and to encourage them not to engage in activity that will put the lives of themselves and others at risk.”