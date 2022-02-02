Ferguson: Bus services to rural areas must not be cut

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, has said that there must be no cuts to Translink bus services for rural areas travelling to and from Derry.

Ms Ferguson stated that regular public transport provided “a lifeline to many people” with services vital for those needing the bus service to get to and from both work and school.

She insisted that the Department of Infrastructure needed to ensure that public transport from Derry to surrounding rural areas and vice-versa, was properly funded to help those who make regular use of it.

“Our public transport services are vital for connecting people and communities, for tackling social isolation and for providing equality of access to services,” said Ms Ferguson. “It also has a huge role to play in tackling the climate crisis.

“In rural areas, public transport is a lifeline to many people and any cuts to rural services are totally unacceptable.

“Public transport must be properly funded within the Department for Infrastructure’s budget moving forward, to protect the most vulnerable from losing much-needed services.

“Many people depend on public transport for getting to work, school and for travelling in general. There must be no decline in rural bus services.”

In response, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon stated that the protection of existing services and the expansion of them required “sufficient allocations” to her Department's budget but she would continue to “make the case” for such funding.

She said: “I am fully committed to public transport and recognise fully the impact this has on our rural society.

“Public Transport has a key role in improving people’s lives here, and as part of a wider greening of society which will deliver a range of health benefits for our citizens here.

“The reality is that protection of all existing services and expanding rail and bus services will require sufficient allocations to my Department.

“I will continue to make the case for sufficient funding and would encourage all parties and all those who share this ambition for our publicly owned public transport network to make that view known in the current multi-year budget public consultation exercise.”

A Translink spokesperson added: “We are committed to transforming Public Transport in Northern Ireland and are ambitious to expand and grow our network to attract more people to make public transport their first choice for travel.

“We recognise the importance of serving local communities and operate under a Public Service Agreement with the Department for Infrastructure, in which it is agreed that funding will be made available to Translink for public service routes that are socially necessary but not commercially viable.

“Translink is urging greater focus on public transport investment to help deliver public transport services to unlock a greener, more sustainable future for the region.

“We continue to work on attracting more people to make the modal shift towards public transport and other sustainable modes. This will be necessary to help combat the climate crisis, reduce pollution and deliver our ongoing progression to be Climate Positive and create a healthier region for today and generations to come.”