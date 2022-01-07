Search

07 Jan 2022

Derry's Childline Foyle seeks volunteers

Derry's Childline Foyle seeks volunteers

Derry's Childline Foyle seeks volunteers

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Childline Foyle, situated at Exchange House in the city, are seeking volunteers, particularly for evenings and weekends.

Mairead Monds, Childline Team Manager, said: "As another new year is upon us, we know that people will be reflecting and looking ahead to the coming months.

"Many people’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead often include giving back. We are incredibly lucky to have dedicated volunteers who come in every single week and give their time to be there for children when they need us the most.

"Last year, our teams of volunteers in our Childline bases across the UK had over 200,000 Childline counselling sessions with children and young people about a range of problems including mental health, abuse and neglect, family relationships, sexuality, grief, loneliness, and isolation. 

"If you have a new year’s resolution, why not consider becoming a volunteer Childline counsellor? Volunteering can be a great way to give back to the community, whilst learning new skills. 

"At NSPCC, we have an in-depth training process to get you ready for your volunteering role, as well as a hugely supportive team of volunteers and supervisors to guide and help you on your volunteering journey."

If you are interested, you can visit www.nspcc.org.uk/volunteer and sign up to the next available volunteer information session, which will give you everything you need to get your application started.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media