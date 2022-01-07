Derry's Childline Foyle seeks volunteers

Childline Foyle, situated at Exchange House in the city, are seeking volunteers, particularly for evenings and weekends.

Mairead Monds, Childline Team Manager, said: "As another new year is upon us, we know that people will be reflecting and looking ahead to the coming months.

"Many people’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead often include giving back. We are incredibly lucky to have dedicated volunteers who come in every single week and give their time to be there for children when they need us the most.

"Last year, our teams of volunteers in our Childline bases across the UK had over 200,000 Childline counselling sessions with children and young people about a range of problems including mental health, abuse and neglect, family relationships, sexuality, grief, loneliness, and isolation.

"If you have a new year’s resolution, why not consider becoming a volunteer Childline counsellor? Volunteering can be a great way to give back to the community, whilst learning new skills.

"At NSPCC, we have an in-depth training process to get you ready for your volunteering role, as well as a hugely supportive team of volunteers and supervisors to guide and help you on your volunteering journey."

If you are interested, you can visit www.nspcc.org.uk/volunteer and sign up to the next available volunteer information session, which will give you everything you need to get your application started.